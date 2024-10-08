Ofgem awards £9.7m for energy innovation projects

Ofgem and Innovate UK have jointly announced the allocation of £9.7 million in funding through the Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) to support 21 successful projects.

These initiatives aim to address critical challenges in network planning, renewable energy integration, demand management and long term energy storage.

The funded projects were selected through a competitive process designed to tackle some of the most pressing issues facing the UK’s energy networks.

By focusing on innovative solutions, these projects seek to ensure a cost-effective and fair transition to a low carbon energy system, in line with the UK’s goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2030.

Among the projects receiving funding is HeatNet, which builds on findings from its previous discovery phase.

This project focuses on improving network planning and the connection of renewable energy sources to the grid.

Specifically, HeatNet addresses the growing demand for heat pumps and seeks to develop smart coordination tools to mitigate voltage drops and alleviate network strain.

By doing so, it aims to enhance the reliability of the energy network while ensuring consumer comfort.