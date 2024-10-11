UK unleashes £24bn clean energy investment

The UK Government has announced over £24 billion in private investments for clean energy projects just before the International Investment Summit scheduled for 14th October.

This funding is expected to create thousands of jobs in green industries across the UK, from Yorkshire to Suffolk and from Aberdeen to Stow.

Iberdrola plans to double its investment in the UK to £24 billion from 2024 to 2028.

Similarly, Ørsted will invest £8 billion and GreenVolt will invest £2.5 billion in offshore wind farms.

SeAh Wind UK has also announced a £225 million investment to expand its wind technology manufacturing facility in Teesside.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Whether you’re in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland or England – we are creating the conditions for businesses to thrive and our International Investment Summit will be a springboard for every part of the UK to be an engine of innovation and investment.”

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “The government’s clean energy superpower mission is not just about taking back control of our energy system to protect consumers – it is also about powering economic growth through good jobs.

“These investments are a decisive vote of confidence from the private sector in our mission-led approach.”