Experts appointed to lead UK’s clean power 2030 mission

Eight experts from the fields of energy, environment and academia have been appointed to the Clean Power 2030 Advisory Commission.

Their role is to support the UK’s efforts to achieve a clean energy system by 2030.

The commission will assist in creating the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan, which aims to decarbonise the electricity grid, improve energy security, and reduce consumers’ exposure to fluctuating gas prices.

The action plan is set for release later this year.

The advisory group is led by Chris Stark, Head of Mission Control, and had its first meeting with Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.

Among the members are Nick Winser, a former Chief Executive Officer of National Grid, who contributes over 30 years of experience in energy management and transmission; Tim Pick, known as the UK’s first Offshore Wind Champion, who adds over 25 years of sector expertise; and Juliet Davenport, the founder of Good Energy and President of the Energy Institute, who has worked in renewable energy for two decades.

Robert Gross, Director of the UK Energy Research Centre and Professor of Energy Policy at Imperial College London, is also a member.

Craig Bennett, CEO of The Wildlife Trust, brings a background in environmental advocacy, while Jo Coleman, a board member in the energy sector, has 35 years of experience in engineering and project delivery.

Lucy Yu, CEO of the Centre for Net Zero, focuses on AI-driven research for advanced energy systems.

Dr Simon Harrison, a specialist in the role of engineering in the energy transition, completes the group.