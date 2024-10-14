Heatio joins Octopus Energy’s project to develop smart energy standard

Heatio has joined Octopus Energy’s ambitious Project Mercury, an initiative to establish a common smart energy standard for the sector.

Unveiled at the New Energy Summit 2024 by Octopus Energy’s CEO Greg Jackson, Project Mercury is designed to bring together manufacturers, utilities, and tech companies in the green energy space to share best practices, inspired by the cooperative model that made Bluetooth a global standard.

The goal of Project Mercury is to make green energy technologies work seamlessly together, improving the connection between consumer devices and smart grids to create a more efficient and adaptable energy ecosystem.

By integrating with Octopus Energy’s cloud platform, KrakenFlex, which already manages over 40GW of renewable energy assets globally, Project Mercury aims to connect with platforms like Heatio’s to optimise energy use.