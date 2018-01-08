Offshore power hub ‘could power 80m homes’



A planned wind energy hub on an artificial island in the North Sea could supply clean electricity to as many as 80 million homes.

TenneT’s North Sea Wind Power Hub, which is set to open in 2027, will be able to support surrounding wind turbines with a total capacity of 100GW and transmit this power to the Netherlands, the UK, Belgium, Denmark, Germany and Norway.

This will be sent via long distance cables or converted into hydrogen and piped into existing gas infrastructure.

The 2.3 square mile island, which is expected to feature an airport, a harbor and power converters, will be created in a relatively shallow part of the region with high wind readings.

While transmission system operator TenneT is expected to pay the $1.3 billion (£960,000) cost of building the hub, offshore wind developers will install the surrounding generation infrastructure.