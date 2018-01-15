Is the UK public a bit cloudy on the facts around solar?

Image: Shutterstock

The UK public still has misconceptions about solar energy and this is affecting the level of adoption.

That’s according to energy efficiency firm YES Energy Solutions, which surveyed around 600 members of the public to see why they hadn’t installed solar panels at their home.

The company says people aren’t aware of how far the cost of solar panels had fallen and how the technology actually works.

Around 55% said the cost of installing solar panels at home is putting them off, despite average prices having almost halved since 2011.

The cost is predicted to drop by another quarter by 2022.

The survey also shows 16% of people said unavailability in their area was a barrier, even though solar panels can now be deployed anywhere in the UK.

Although weather does affect generation, solar panels don’t need constant sunshine – this misconception meant 7% haven’t invested in the technology.

Duncan McCombie, Chief Executive of YES Energy Solutions said: “The industry needs to do more to make people aware of the positive developments of solar technology.

“These common misconceptions create huge barriers for people who may otherwise invest in solar panels for their homes and businesses.”