TotalEnergies launches new partnership for US biomethane projects

TotalEnergies and Vanguard Renewables have joined forces to establish a 50/50 joint venture aimed at developing biomethane projects across the US
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/24/2024 9:39 AM
TotalEnergies pumps up its climate goals
Image: HJBC / Shutterstock
Energy giant TotalEnergies and fund portfolio company Vanguard Renewables have partnered to develop on-farm biomethane projects in the US.

The collaboration aims to establish ten biomethane projects with an annual capacity of 0.8TWh, with the initial three projects already underway in Wisconsin and Virginia.

These projects are expected to generate nearly 75GWh of power each year.

Beyond the initial phase, the partners plan to invest in approximately sixty potential projects nationwide, with a combined capacity of 5TWh per year.

Olivier Guerrini, Senior Vice President, Biogas, TotalEnergies said: “By expanding into this fast-growing market, this joint venture will create value for both our companies while benefiting the agri-food sector and providing a decarbonisation solution that is immediately available to industrial players looking to reduce their emissions.

“This partnership marks a further step towards TotalEnergies’ goal of producing 10TWh of biomethane by 2030.”

