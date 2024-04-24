Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsFinanceGenerationNet ZeroRenewable EnergyTop Stories

Scottish solar project to power thousands of homes

Renewco Power and Locogen secure planning permission for the Glenniston Solar Farm in Fife, Scotland, a £50m project capable of powering around 18,000 homes
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/24/2024 9:00 AM
0 0
0
Scottish solar project to power thousands of homes
Image: Renewco Power
0
Shares

Renewco Power and Locogen have been granted planning permission for the Glenniston Solar Farm in Fife, Scotland.

With a generating capacity of 39MW, the project aims to power approximately 18,000 homes, leading to a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, estimated at around 22,590 tonnes annually.

The decision to approve the £50 million project comes after extensive consultation and design processes, ensuring benefits across environmental, social and economic aspects for the local community.

Stuart Hamilton, Head of Developments at Locogen, said: “Solar energy is one of the lowest cost and quickly deployable forms of renewable energy. We look forward to continuing with the next phases of the project and further engagement with the local community.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.