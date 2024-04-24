Scottish solar project to power thousands of homes

Renewco Power and Locogen have been granted planning permission for the Glenniston Solar Farm in Fife, Scotland.

With a generating capacity of 39MW, the project aims to power approximately 18,000 homes, leading to a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, estimated at around 22,590 tonnes annually.

The decision to approve the £50 million project comes after extensive consultation and design processes, ensuring benefits across environmental, social and economic aspects for the local community.

Stuart Hamilton, Head of Developments at Locogen, said: “Solar energy is one of the lowest cost and quickly deployable forms of renewable energy. We look forward to continuing with the next phases of the project and further engagement with the local community.”