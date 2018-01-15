SmartestEnergy manages Enel’s 25MW battery project

Image: Shutterstock

SmartestEnergy is providing commercial services for a new 25MW battery storage project in Tynemouth.

The independent supplier is providing the commercial services for Enel’s lithium-ion-based facility, which means it will supply energy to and manage the offtake from the battery units.

The firm will also provide services to support an Enhanced Frequency Response (EFR) contract which has been secured with National Grid for the next four years.

Angus Widdowson, Business Development Manager for Asset Optimisation at SmartestEnergy, said: “As one of the largest battery projects in the UK, the Tynemouth project will have a positive impact through reducing grid operation costs for consumers and enabling increasing amounts of renewable generation to come online.”