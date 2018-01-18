Consultancy of the Year

Sponsored by British Gas Business

The Consultancy of the Year category is the accolade for any broker or consultant excelling at looking after its customers.

Open to all consultants large or small, you will be expected to show why you are the best of the best. This award won’t be judged on just turnover or size but in terms of quality of customer service, growth, innovation, knowledge and trust. Whatever the size of your business or customer base you have an equal chance of winning this award.

As last year was so successful, we will once again have Regional Consultancy Winners for companies that employ 20 or less staff. The winners will be announced on the 28th June.

The regions are:

East Midlands

East of England

London & South East

North East

North West

Northern Ireland/Republic of Ireland

Scotland

South West

Wales

West Midlands

Please note that winning a regional award does not guarantee you being on the shortlist for Consultancy of the Year.

Please download the entry form, fill it in and return it to [email protected] by 16th April.

All entries must adhere to the following guidelines:

There are five questions to be answered. Each question accounts for 20 points. Your final score will be out of 100. There is a minimum score requirement. The top ten scoring consultancies above the minimum score requirement will make up the shortlist for the secondary judging panel. Please take only 400 words or less for each answer. Any answer that goes over the limit will be truncated. Use plain English and correct grammar. Please feel free to use pictures but sparingly. Make sure that each question is before the relevant answer. As the first judging panel will assess your entry anonymously, please do not use your company name or brands in any of the answers. Failure to do so in an answer will lead to that answer being deleted and no score out of 20 being registered for that answer. Judges’ decisions are final and binding; and no discussions or correspondence will be entered into relating to any of their decisions. Deadline for entry is 5 p.m. on 16th The shortlist will be announced on 14th May and the winner announced at the awards ceremony on 28th June. Please make sure that you pay the entry fee of £650 ex VAT by May 1st or your entry will be voided. Entry fee guarantees judging by the first judges’ panel and two tickets to the awards ceremony.

Any entries shortlisted will be guaranteed another two tickets to the awards ceremony.

TELCA 2018 Consultancy of the Year Award Form