Glastonbury teams up with Trainline for sustainable travel

Trainline and Glastonbury Festival have announced a collaboration to promote sustainable travel to this year’s festival at Worthy Farm.

Advance tickets for the festival dates offer savings when booked eight to twelve weeks in advance.

Additionally, Trainline has highlighted rail travel’s environmental advantages, with statistics showing it to be 67% less polluting than travelling by car.

Glastonbury organiser, Emily Eavis, said: “As always, we’re asking everyone to think about the impact of their journey to the farm for this year’s festival.

“Taking the train is one of the most environmentally-conscious ways to get here, so we’ve partnered with Trainline to help make it as easy and convenient for everyone making the journey by rail.”

Sakshi Anand, VP Growth and UK GM, for Trainline, commented: “We know taking the train is less polluting than travelling by car, but festival-goers can be kind to their wallet as well as the environment by booking their trains in advance.

“Our data shows the earlier you book the better value tickets can be secured with savings of up to 26% at that eight to twelve-week sweet spot.”