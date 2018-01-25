Small supplier Future Energy stops trading

Image: Shutterstock

Small supplier Future Energy has ceased trading.

The energy firm supplied around 10,000 homes in the North East and Yorkshire.

Ofgem is reasssuring customers their energy supply won’t be disrupted and suggesting them not to switch until a new supplier has been appointed.

This will help ensure the process of handing customers over to a new supplier and honouring credit balances is hassle-free.

Rob Salter-Church, Ofgem’s interim senior partner for Consumers and Competition, said:“If you are a customer of Future Energy there is no need to worry as we will make sure your energy supplies are secure and your credit balance is protected.

“Ofgem is working to choose a new supplier as quickly as possible for you. Whilst we’re doing this, our advice is to ‘sit tight’ and don’t switch. You can continue to rely on your energy supply as normal – in fact the only thing that will change is that you’ll get a new supplier.”