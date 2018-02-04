University artfully reduces oil-based emissions

Image: Shutterstock

The University for the Creative Arts (UCA) has reduced carbon emissions from energy consumption by more than a third since 2010.

The organisation said this is saving 2,286 tonnes of carbon emissions per year and has helped UCA achieve its 2020 green target three years early.

The carbon reductions were made possible by the introduction of 26 energy-reducing projects over the last eight years, across four campuses in Canterbury, Epsom, Farnham and Rochester.

These included efficiency upgrades in space and water heating, lighting and control systems.

UCA has announced it has no direct investment in companies involved in the carbon-intensive energy industry, including those involved in extracting fossil fuels.

Scott Keiller, Sustainability Officer at UCA, said: “Reaching our absolute emissions reduction target for 2019/20 in the 2016/17 year – a saving equivalent to cutting annual emissions of 560 average UK households – is testament to the commitment of the university to safeguard the climate for present and future generations.”