Carlsberg’s emission reductions lager than expected

Image: Shutterstock

The Carlsberg Group has reported a 16% reduction in carbon emissions and a 6% fall in water use since 2015.

The beer producer stopped using coal at nine breweries as part of its goal to completely eliminate the use of the fuel source by 2022.

It also converted its brewery in Falkenberg to be completely powered by biogas and green electricity, making it the company’s first carbon-neutral brewery.

Around 46% of the organisation’s electricity now comes from renewable sources and it says it has accelerated its transition to low impact cooling by co-operating with selected draught equipment and cooler suppliers.

Heineken has this week announced a new programme to grow its share of renewable energy to 70% by 2030 and slash greenhouse gas emissions in the process.