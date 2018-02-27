Oil and gas contracts worth $230m signed for North Sea

Image: Shutterstock

A Norwegian oil and gas operator has awarded approximately $230 million (£165m) worth of subsea contracts for the North Sea’s Nova field.

Wintershall Norge has awarded two major subsea contracts – the Subsea Production System (SPS) contract has been awarded to Aker Solutions, while the Pipeline and Subsea Construction (PSC) contract has been awarded to Subsea 7 Norway.

A plan for development and operation of oil and gas resources in the Nova field is due to be submitted in the first half of 2018.

The two awards support plans to link the field to the nearby Gjøa platform and further positions Wintershall Norge for growth in the subsea market.