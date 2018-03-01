Dutch EV infrastructure firm speeds up charging

Image: Fastned

Dutch electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure company Fastned has unveiled its new generation of high-speed charging stations.

The first of these sites, which is located on the A8 highway near Amsterdam, will allow EVs to be charged at up to 350kW, which the company claims is around 100 times faster than possible using domestic equipment.

The chargers are produced by technology group ABB and provide enough electricity to give 500 kilometres worth of range in 15 minutes.

Fastned says its new stations, which are made of glass solar panels and sustainable wood, can be easily extended in the future thanks to a modular design.