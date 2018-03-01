National Grid warns UK is running out of gas

Image: Shutterstock

National Grid has issued a warning it may not have enough gas to meet UK demand today as the cold snap continues.

It is in response to a series of “significant supply losses resulting in a forecast end of day supply deficit”.

Big businesses and industry that use a lot of gas could be asked to reduce their consumption in the event there is still a deficit. Consumers would only be asked to do the same as a last resort if none of the other measures work.

The grid operator said it will consider any user offers for single or multiple day trades as well as any demand side response offers.

National Grid added: “National gas demand today is high and due to the extreme weather conditions, there have been gas supply losses overnight. At 5.45am this morning, we issued a ‘gas deficit warning’ to the market. This is an indication to the market that we’d like more gas to be made available to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the national gas network.

“We are in communication with industry partners and are closely monitoring the situation.”