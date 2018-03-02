LEGO goes green one brick at a time



The leaves, bushes and trees in LEGO sets are now being made from plant-based plastic sourced from sugarcane ethanol.

The move comes as part of the toy maker’s commitment to transition to the use of sustainable materials in its core products and packaging by 2030.

The new green pieces are made from polyethylene, a soft, durable and flexible plastic making up around 2% of the company’s total products.

The LEGO Group has partnered with environmental charity WWF to support the fully sustainable sourcing of raw materials for the bio-plastics industry.