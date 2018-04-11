Welcome to a new ELN

Today we launch our brand new look site. ELN is always adapting and we think it’s time for a refresh, the new site will have much better search capability, a breaking news tab and we will also be able to broadcast directly to you on the homepage with our updates and Short Fuse.

Hopefully you’ll find the conference pages are easier to navigate and as always the site will be full of all our great video. So please let us know what you think and hopefully tell your friends and colleagues about it, remember without you reading us we are nothing, so thanks again for your loyalty.