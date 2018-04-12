EDF Energy has raised its electricity prices by 2.7%

EDF has raised its electricity prices by 2.7%.

The move from the ‘Big Six’ supplier comes days after competitor British Gas raised its prices for around four million of its customers.

EDF’s price hike is expected to affect 1.3 million of its customers, leaving 59% unaffected by the changes.

The firm says its typical standard dual-fuel customers will see their bill rise by around £16 a year – this increase of 1.4% will take the average annual bill to £1,158 a year.

The energy giant raised electricity prices twice last year, putting them up by 8.4% in March and 9% in June.

The company’s Energy Managing Director of Customers, Béatrice Bigois, said: “We know that price rises are not welcome and we have worked to offset rising energy and policy charges by cutting our own costs.

“However, these rising costs mean we will be increasing our standing charge for electricity on the 7th of June, affecting around 40% of our customers.”