EDF signs deal with digital platform provider

EDF has signed a deal with a software group to use its innovative digital platform.

The ‘Big Six’ supplier said UD Group’s product will allow it to improve client experience and engagement by enabling energy brokers to quote, validate and submit contracts more effectively.

Having delivered a range of platforms for the energy and utility sector in the last decade, UD Group aims to help energy suppliers, brokers and generators improve performance and increase their earnings growth.

Paul Hodnett, Director at UD Group, said: “Energy is more challenging than ever and here at UD Group we are always striving in making the complex simple.

“Our technology solutions provide one of the most effective ways for suppliers to enhance the customer experience and ease the end-to-end process, this is extremely important within the highly competitive energy sector.”

Energy giant EDF recently announced it will invest £7 billion in energy storage technology by 2035.