Offshore firms sign cable protection deal

An offshore engineering firm has acquired a Norwegian company that develops systems to protect energy infrastructure cables.

Balmoral Offshore Engineering has bought Seaproof Solutions for an undisclosed price to boost expansion into the offshore renewables market.

The firm being purchased will retain its current management team and 37-strong workforce under the terms of the deal.

Balmoral Financial Director, Bill Main, said: “This timely acquisition will help our drive into the developing renewables sector.

“The combination of Balmoral’s innovation and processing expertise with Seaproof’s considerable market presence presents a compelling offering.”