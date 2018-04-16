Yü Energy prepares for an ambitious 2018

Following the release of their year-end results for 2017, customer-focussed business utilities provider Yü Energy has mapped out substantial plans for growth for the year ahead. The Midlands-based firm’s financial results demonstrated growth in revenue of nearly 200% over the last year. Their rapid expansion now provides a platform to further consolidate their position as a major challenger within the UK business energy sector.

Recently, the company has announced an extension of their business utilities offering with the introduction of Yü Water. This new service offering will be launching with selected customers in Spring 2018 ahead of a national roll out later in the year, after the company gained its Water Supply Licence in late 2017. Alongside that, the team has branched into a new office in the centre of Leicester, offering a further 30 new sales positions. They have also maintained substantial growth within the Nottingham head office, having increased their team from 72 staff in 2016 to 110 at the end of 2017 – and are still growing.

The primary aim of Yü Energy from the very beginning was to shake-up the business energy market, setting the benchmark for the standards of customer service that business customers deserve.

“Customer service has been at the forefront of company growth from the very beginning,” says CEO, Bobby Kalar. “Based on my disappointment with energy offerings as a business owner, I thought that there must be a better way of servicing companies. We always want to ensure that our customer service remains paramount to our offering – and for our ethos to be scalable as we reach businesses across the UK with our service.”

“Our people are what sets us apart. Every company boasts years of expertise amongst their staff, but we’re committed to ensuring that this expertise is easily accessible to all of our customers, combined with the personal touch. That’s why we answer the phone within 3 rings and provided dedicated Relationship Managers for our clients. We’re also committed to providing high levels of transparency and fairness. We’re constantly looking for ways to better inform our customers, to help businesses and organisations become more efficient, and showcase exactly how things work within our industry, which isn’t something people often expect within the energy sector. These insights can only ever come from our team.”

Yü Energy now provides gas and electricity for businesses all over Britain, offering competitive fixed prices, 3-ring call pick up times and a dedicated account manager. As such, the company has seen its customer base grow to over 7,000 businesses; from SMEs to large corporates, making it one of the UK’s fastest growing business energy suppliers. This continuous development has spurred on greater plans for the future. The company is increasing its presence in larger corporate sector of the business energy market.

Bobby Kalar added, “We believe that our bespoke, personal service allows businesses to concentrate on the actual running of their business. Hence our service is tailored to fulfilling that, in turning helping businesses to thrive in their chosen sector. We service businesses all over the country and with the addition of business water supply we will bring all of these utilities into one transparent, accessible one stop shop.”

The Yü Energy results demonstrate exactly how running a customer-centric, positive business strategy and culture can shape an extremely successful offering. As their offering expands not only across the country, but across the business utility sector, 2018 promises to be another hugely positive year for the company.

This is a promoted article.