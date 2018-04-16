National Geographic and Sky team up to rid oceans of plastic

Sky and National Geographic have joined forces to stop plastic litter ending up in the world’s oceans.

National Geographic will commit $10 million (£7m) and bring its scientific expertise, grants and media to support the activities of Sky Ocean Ventures, which seeks out investment opportunities in businesses that can help solve the ocean plastic crisis.

The nature-based network will bring together its global network of scientists and academics to support the fund’s vision and provide targeted funding to improve recycling and waste management so the volume of plastic pollution in the oceans can be measurably reduced.

The companies also plan to reduce inefficiency in the plastics value chain through material innovation, product design, consumer use and collection.

The organisations will also host a series of events to engage industry leaders, corporations, institutions and foundations focused on the issue of marine plastic pollution.

Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch said: “National Geographic is a world leader in science and exploration with expertise, knowledge and credibility that only comes from spending over a century protecting our planet.

“I’m excited that we share the same vision and understand the pressing need to take action and find meaningful solutions to the plastics problem. Together, we will create real impact and I look forward to bringing other financial and non-financial partners on board.”