Fortum to install 10MW rooftop solar project in Finland

Fortum has won a contract to install what it says is the biggest solar electricity system ever seen in the Nordic region.

The energy company won S Group’s competitive bidding process to set up a system of solar panels across the rooftops of approximately 40 commercial buildings in Finland.

The project will have a total capacity of about 10MW, compared to a total solar power production capacity of 35MW across the country in 2017.

Fortum is responsible for planning and managing the project, as well as procuring equipment.

It is expected to become largely operational around the end of the year.