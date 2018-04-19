Shell to invest £13m in fuel stations in Pakistan

Oil and gas giant Shell plans to set up around 100 new fuel stations in Pakistan.

That represents an investment of up to £13 million by 2020, according to the Department for International Trade.

The fuel stations will be set up under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a bilateral project to improve infrastructure within the latter country for better trade with China.

The UK is Pakistan’s biggest trade partner in the EU, with bilateral trade increasing 8% between 2015 and 2016.

UK Trade Minister Greg Hands welcomed the investment and reiterated the nation’s ambition to continue its trade terms with Pakistan, supporting economic development, after it leaves the EU.