Sainsbury’s trials electric bike deliveries in London

Sainsbury’s is trialling what it says is the UK’s first grocery delivery service by electric cargo bike.

Starting this week, a fleet of five zero-emission bikes will join vans setting off from the Streatham Common store to deliver up to 100 orders each every day.

The purpose-built bikes will be provided by e-cargobikes.com and have enough capacity to carry several customers’ orders at a time while producing zero emissions and no noise pollution.

The supermarket wants to test if electric bikes are a more efficient way of getting groceries to customers living in busy cities – if successful, the trial could be rolled out to further areas across the UK.

Clodagh Moriarty, Director of Online at Sainsbury’s, said: “We’re delighted to be the first supermarket to trial grocery deliveries by electric cargo bikes.”