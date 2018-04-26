Subsidy-free Spanish wind projects secure €50m

A group of companies in Spain have been granted financing totalling €50 million (£43.4m) for nine subsidy-free wind farms.

Forestalia Renovables will develop the 300MW Goya project with Natixis subsidiary Mirova, General Electric and ENGIE in the region of Aragon.

The former company, which specialises in the development of solar, wind and biomass energy, was the winning bidder in Spain’s first auction for new renewable power generation in early 2016.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing the €50 million (£42.4m) financing and an additional €120 million (£104m) will come from the private sector.

The wind farms are expected to generate more than 900MWh of electricity a year and support 700 temporary jobs during construction and 50 permanent jobs when they are in operation.