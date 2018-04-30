‘Wales should use Swansea region as low carbon pathfinder’

Wales should use the Swansea Bay City Region (SBCR) as a pathfinder to demonstrate the practical steps needed to maximise the potential of renewable energy across the country.

That’s the suggestion from the Institute Of Welsh Affairs (IWA), which has published a new report calling for the public, private and voluntary sectors to ensure the region takes full advantage of its potential for low carbon transformation.

The group hopes to see Wales source 100% of its energy demand from renewables by 2035 – it says this must be achieved through “massive uptake” of energy efficiency measures, heat-pump technologies and onsite renewable generation.

It also says Wales needs to push for more wind farms in the upcoming Crown Estate leasing rounds, due in 2018/19, as well as decarbonise heat using bioenergy and slash transport emissions through encouraging adoption of Ultra Low Emission Vehicles and the increased use of public transport.

The IWA believes these challenges can only be met by Wales’ various regions working together in partnership with industry to set and complete short term objectives that can be implemented at a local level.