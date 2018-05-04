MPs to probe government’s Swansea Bay tidal considerations

MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Welsh Affairs Committee have announced plans to investigate the government’s consideration of the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon project.

They will examine delays and obstacles involved in the decision-making process as well as the government’s failure to reach a decision on whether it will support the project.

Developer Tidal Lagoon Power has been negotiating a guaranteed price for the electricity it would generate with the government.

Rachel Reeves, BEIS Committee Chair said: “The Swansea Tidal Lagoon project has been a tale of indecision with the government having dithered over this for five years and still to reply to the Hendry Review, published over a year ago. The government’s consistent failure to give a clear indication of whether they will provide taxpayer support has left investors in limbo.

“In this inquiry, we are keen to explore the decision-making process, to get clarity on the next steps for the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon and how the government can learn the lessons for future projects of this kind.”

The inquiry sessions are taking place on 9th May 2018.