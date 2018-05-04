EDF buys 450MW Scottish offshore wind project

EDF has bought an offshore wind project in Scotland with a total capacity of 450MW.

The Neart na Gaoithe wind farm, planned to be commissioned in 2023, is expected to generate enough electricity to power around 375,000 homes.

Located in the Firth of Forth off the east coast of Scotland, the project – bought from wind and solar developer Mainstream Renewable Power – has already received planning permission.

The total investment required to deliver the wind farm is around £1.8 billion.

Simone Rossi, CEO of EDF Energy said: “This is evidence of our continuing investment and growth in Scotland, where we are the largest generator of low carbon energy. our operations contribute £389m to the Scottish economy every year and we employ more than 2,800 staff and contractors.”