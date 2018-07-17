First multi-megawatt gas-to-power plant in North America enters operation

The first multi-megawatt gas-to-power plant in North America has entered operation.

Enbridge Gas Distribution and Hydrogenics Corporation are now using the Enbridge-Hydrogenics 2.5MW facility to provide regulation services under a contract with the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) of Ontario, Canada.

The 2.5MW facility produces renewable hydrogen for zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicles or other applications, whilst also providing grid services to System Operators, allowing them to correct for short-term changes in electricity use and compensate for real-time supply and demand imbalances.

This project was originally awarded as one of several technology applications selected by the IESO for power grid stability and reliability services in the province.

Daryl Wilson, President and CEO of Hydrogenics, said: “We are very excited to have this latest, multi-megawatt power-to-gas facility up and running here in our own back yard, providing the IESO with a fast-responding resource to enhance the flexibility and reliability of operating the grid.”