EU supports two wind farms in Greece with €24m

Two wind projects in Greece have been granted financial support totalling €24 million (£21m) by the EU.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed an agreement with the Green Terna Energy Group to help fund the development, construction and operation of the wind farms on Mount Vermio.

They will have a combined operating capacity of 44.4MW – the 36MW Eressou Opsoma-Fourka and the 8.4MW Lefkes-Kerasia wind farms – and consist of 22 turbines that will be connected to the transmission grid.

EIB Vice President Jonathan Taylor said: “As promised last year, we have followed developments in the Greek energy sector and remain ready to step in to finance sound projects that meet our criteria and respond to EU energy policies.”