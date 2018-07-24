EY commits to banning plastic cups from the office

EY has committed to banning plastic cups from its offices across the UK in a bid to slash pollution.

The move from the accountancy and consultancy firm echoes that of its competitors KPMG and PwC and also prohibits the use of paper-based cups.

The firm expects to cut its consumption of single-use plastic by more than 7.7 million individual items annually after the scheme is rolled-out in Autumn this year.

It also follows the UK Parliament announcing a crackdown on plastic waste, aiming to drastically reduce its consumption of single-use plastics by 2019.

Caroline Artis, Senior London Partner at EY, said: “Feedback from our people has highlighted that plastic pollution is one of their biggest environmental concerns and I am so proud of this initiative supporting our continued efforts to build a better working world.”

