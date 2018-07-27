London ranked best city in world for EV infrastructure

London is the best city in the world for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure.

That’s according to a new study from online home rental company Spotahome, which ranked a range of cities out of 10.

It awarded London the highest index score of 10, followed by Amsterdam scoring 9.63 and Rotterdam at 8.73.

As of July 2018, the UK had 162,000 plug-in cars, with London councils set to deliver another 2,630 charging points in the next financial year and the report said it was working hard to deliver a modern and environmentally sustainable capital city of the future.

Other UK cities are lagging behind – Manchester is currently ranked in 18th place with a low score of 1.76, Edinburgh is in 31st at 1.1 and Leeds is in 35th place after scoring only 0.88.

Oslo ranked 6th despite Norway having more EV sales per capita than any other country in the world.

At the bottom of the rankings were major cities such as Cape Town, Cairo, Sao Paulo and Seoul, which all scored 0.

Melissa Lyras, Brand and Communications Manager at Spotahome, said: “If more cities invest in EV infrastructure they will help to facilitate growth in the market, improve air quality and the ultimately, the health and wellbeing of the people living there.

“London is a great example of a city succeeding in those goals, alongside other European countries who dominate the top ten.”