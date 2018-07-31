Kingfisher to install battery storage at B&Q distribution centre

Home improvement retail giant Kingfisher is to install battery storage at a B&Q distribution centre in Swindon.

The project is expected to help the DIY store reduce its power usage by 31% and is part of the parent company’s ambition to become a net positive business by 2050.

The centre already has a 552-panel rooftop solar array, which exports around 35% of the electricity to the grid.

The batteries, supplied by Samsung, will have a capacity of 756kW in total and will be able to store around 40% of the power generated by the solar panels, which can be released back to the building to provide electricity during periods of peak pricing.

The project will complement the existing biomass boiler and chipper that will supply renewable heat to the site.

Christian Mazauric, CEO of B&Q UK & Ireland said: “Ten years ago, B&Q committed to cutting its absolute carbon footprint by 90% – we have to date achieved 41% carbon reduction and cut our electricity demand by 47%.

“The installation of energy storage batteries at the Swindon distribution centre marks an important milestone in our and Kingfisher’s commitment to reduce grid energy consumption. UK energy prices aren’t going down. Battery energy storage will help us to better manage the energy we generate on site and will move us even closer to our sustainability goals.”

The project is expected to be completed by early September.