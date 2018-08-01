Vattenfall submits 340MW UK wind farm extension plans

Plans to extend a 300MW wind farm off the coast of Thanet in Kent are to be examined by the UK’s Planning Inspectorate.

Vattenfall has submitted plans to add up to 34 turbines with a total capacity of around 340MW in the development area adjacent to the existing Thanet Offshore Wind Farm.

The new development would be capable of supplying electricity to around 282,000 homes.

The Planning Inspectorate’s decision to accept the proposed nationally significant infrastructure project for examination follows 18 months of engagement and consultation with residents and businesses by Vattenfall on the Isle of Thanet.

Helen Jameson, Project Manager for Thanet Extension said: “We want to build a wind farm that helps Thanet prosper whilst contributing to the fight against climate change and a fossil fuel free future.

“If Thanet Extension joins our Kent cluster of offshore wind farms it will allow Vattenfall to expand our existing workforce of 75 people currently working from our Ramsgate operations and maintenance base. We would also expect to see local businesses benefit from our local investment, especially around the Port of Ramsgate.”