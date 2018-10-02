Gio Patellaro joined Marks and Spencer in 2009 having previously specialised in energy finance to the industrial & commercial markets.

His remit within Marks and Spencer plc, encompasses amongst other strategic planning, budget planning & financial analysis, contract negotiation, commodity hedging, compliance & risk, PPAs, across the UK and Ireland.

Gio Patellaro was the lead advisor across the entire deal continuum, from strategy formulation, to deal origination, transaction advisory, finance raising, through to post deal implementation of the largest UK Solar PV rooftop installation at Castle Donington distribution centre.

Gio Patellaro holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the MBA (finance) programme at Durham University Business School