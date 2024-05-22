Login
Energy MarketsRenewable Energy

What’s happening in the REGO market?

REGOs have gone through a period of intense change. Prices have surged exponentially in recent years, as the graph below shows
Drax
05/22/2024 10:00 AM
What’s happening in the REGO market?
Image: Drax
Demand has grown and supply has dropped, and intermediaries have entered the market.

But what’s caused this degree of flux – and can we expect stability any time soon?

What are REGOs?

Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin certificates (REGOs) are the UK’s currency of renewable energy certificates (RECs). They’re transferable statements that represent proof that a generator produced 1MWh of electricity from a particular renewable power source and fed it into the National Grid.

When an energy supplier buys a MWh of renewable electricity from a generator, it can choose to buy the accompanying REGO, too. It passes this to (or registers it in the name of) its customer – the end consumer – as proof of renewable power purchase and consumption.

What could this mean for your organisation?

