UK energy sector unites behind energy skills passport

A collaborative effort in the energy industry is working on a new system to help workers move between different sectors more easily.

This “energy skills passport” aims to recognise expertise and qualifications across various energy fields.

The goal is to create a smoother transition to cleaner energy sources while preserving jobs and expertise.

It is backed by funding from the Scottish Government and supported by industry organisations, including RenewableUK and Offshore Energies UK.

RenewableUK’s Executive Director of Offshore Wind Jane Cooper said: “Offshore wind companies need to attract oil and gas workers with valuable experience and transferable skills into our sector.

“We will continue to work with a wide range of partners and colleagues from other organisations to achieve this, enabling highly skilled people to find new career opportunities in the transition to clean power.”

OEUK Supply Chain and People Director Katy Heidenreich said: “The creation of the skills passport will help take full advantage of worker experience and capabilities while ensuring the preservation of jobs and communities nationwide.

“A skilled future, secure energy, and a sustainable journey to net zero – that is what our people represent. That is what our people can deliver with the right support and cross-sector mobility.”