Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Editor’s PickEnergy MarketsEnergy SavingNet ZeroRenewable EnergyTop Stories

UK energy sector unites behind energy skills passport

Industry leaders in both wind and oil and gas sectors have come together to support the creation of an ‘energy skills passport’
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/23/2024 4:20 PM
0 0
0
Authorities plan wind turbine component convoys
Image: SSE Renewables
0
Shares

A collaborative effort in the energy industry is working on a new system to help workers move between different sectors more easily.

This “energy skills passport” aims to recognise expertise and qualifications across various energy fields.

The goal is to create a smoother transition to cleaner energy sources while preserving jobs and expertise.

It is backed by funding from the Scottish Government and supported by industry organisations, including RenewableUK and Offshore Energies UK.

RenewableUK’s Executive Director of Offshore Wind Jane Cooper said: “Offshore wind companies need to attract oil and gas workers with valuable experience and transferable skills into our sector.

“We will continue to work with a wide range of partners and colleagues from other organisations to achieve this, enabling highly skilled people to find new career opportunities in the transition to clean power.”

OEUK Supply Chain and People Director Katy Heidenreich said: “The creation of the skills passport will help take full advantage of worker experience and capabilities while ensuring the preservation of jobs and communities nationwide.

“A skilled future, secure energy, and a sustainable journey to net zero – that is what our people represent. That is what our people can deliver with the right support and cross-sector mobility.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.