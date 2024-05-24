Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsEnergy SavingFinanceTop Stories

Energy price cap down 7%

Ofgem has announced a 7% reduction in the energy price cap for the third quarter of 2024
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/24/2024 7:43 AM
0 0
0
‘Nearly 42% fail to pay energy bills’
Image: Shutterstock
0
Shares

Ofgem has confirmed that the energy price cap for the third quarter of 2024 will decrease by 7%.

The price cap establishes a ceiling on the per-unit cost suppliers can charge for gas and electricity, as well as a maximum daily standing charge.

Customers who use more energy will still pay more overall.

The new cap will be effective from 1st July to 30th September 2024.

This change means that the average household paying by direct debit for dual fuel will see their annual costs reduced to £1,568, a decrease of £122 from the previous period.

Households using prepayment meters will have an annual cost of £1,522.

Those paying by standard credit will face an annual cost of £1,668.

The standing charge remains at £334 for direct debit and prepayment customers and £369 for standard credit customers.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.