Energy price cap falls, millions still struggling

The energy regulator Ofgem has announced that the price cap for a typical household will decrease by £122 to £1,568 per year from July to September.

This adjustment is expected to provide some relief to consumers during the summer period.

Despite the reduction, the National Energy Action (NEA) charity reports that 5.6 million UK households will still be in fuel poverty from July.

Although this figure represents a 7% decrease from current levels, it remains higher than before the energy crisis.

Adam Scorer, Chief Executive of NEA, commented: “Over two million households owe over £3 billion of household energy debt.

“Millions will still be in negative budgets. Even more will be cut off from basic levels of heat and power.

“Unfortunately, fuel poor households will not enjoy affordable energy through occasional small changes in the price cap.

“Whoever wins the next election inherits the responsibility to build fuel poverty out of inefficient homes and build greater protection into the regulation of the energy market.”