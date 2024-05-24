UK ports plan green shipping corridor to reduce emissions

NatPower Marine and Peel Ports Group aim to establish the UK’s first ‘green shipping corridors’ between the UK and Ireland, focusing on reducing emissions from maritime transport.

The project involves NatPower Marine investing in charging infrastructure across eight ports operated by Peel Ports Group, supporting electric ships and vehicles.

The initial routes identified include Belfast-Heysham and Dublin-Birkenhead, aligning with Peel Ports Group’s goal of transforming Heysham Port into the UK’s first net zero port.

Stefano Sommadossi, Chief Executive Officer at NatPower Marine, said: “NatPower Marine is investing to deploy the largest global network of charging points to help solve the ‘chicken and egg conundrum’ facing this industry: shipping lines cannot electrify their vessels if port charging infrastructure is not available and ports are unable to raise capital for charging infrastructure without certainty of demand from shipping lines.

“With marine trade set to triple by 2050, we urgently need to build the global network of clean energy charging infrastructure the industry desperately needs.”

Claudio Veritiero, Chief Executive Officer at Peel Ports Group, said: “The proposals presented as part of this partnership are potentially game-changing and fully support our ambitions to become a net zero port operator by 2040.”