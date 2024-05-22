Net Hero Podcast: Big Zero Briefing – Finance

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week we start the first in our series of Big Zero Briefings, where I chat with one of the speakers from the Big Zero Show.

In this episode I chat to leading economist Vicky Pryce as she reveals how financing and your net zero credentials are increasingly interconnected. Vicky will be guiding you through what you can do to find funding for your net zero projects, how policies will affect you and why banks may soon give you a carbon based credit rating!

Don’t miss her talk at the show, get your free ticket now.