Concerns raised over National Grid’s plan to sell Grain LNG terminal

UNISON has raised concerns regarding National Grid‘s announcement to sell the Grain Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal in Kent.

The union is worried that this move could impact the UK’s energy security.

National Grid, which operates in both the UK and the US, is the largest electricity transmission and distribution business in the UK.

The Grain LNG terminal is the largest of its kind in the UK and Europe, playing a key role in importing LNG to the country.

UNISON’s head of energy, Donna Rowe-Merriman, stated that the decision by National Grid poses risks to UK energy security.

Donna Rowe-Merriman said: “This is a market-driven decision and not in the best interest of the UK. This decision leaves UK energy security vulnerable.

“Any decision on the future of Grain LNG and National Grid Ventures must be part of a longer-term view in relation to energy policy and security. Any sale must be a political decision taking account of the impacts on the UK’s future energy security.

“The UK Government must intervene immediately to ensure that no sale takes place before the general election.

“Ministers must act now – and not use the dissolution of Parliament as an excuse to bury their heads in the sand on important decisions of national energy security.”

A National Grid spokesperson told Energy Live News: “Isle of Grain will continue to serve as an important component of the UK’s energy supply.

“We recognise its strategic importance within the UK’s national energy infrastructure and will engage actively with the government throughout any sale process and ensure that all necessary regulatory and government approvals are met.”

Energy Live News has contacted the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.