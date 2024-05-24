Login
UK heat pump demand rises

The rise in demand for heat pumps is attributed to an increase in government grants
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/24/2024 5:32 AM
UK falls short on heat pump targets and insulation funding, says National Grid
Image: Shutterstock
Applications for heat pumps have increased following a rise in government grants under the Boiler Upgrade Scheme.

Figures show a surge in demand, with a 93% increase in applications in April compared to the previous year, indicating a growing preference for greener heating solutions among households in England and Wales.

Officials credit the heightened demand to the enhanced financial support available through the scheme, with grants now reaching up to £7,500.

Energy suppliers‘ competitive pricing and the introduction of tailored electricity tariffs for heat pump users further contribute to the trend.

Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance Lord Callanan said: “A 93% increase in applications year-on-year in April shows our decision to increase grants for heat pumps was the right one, making it easier for households to switch to cleaner heating.

Heat pumps are three times more efficient than gas boilers and more and more people are enjoying the benefits, without large upfront costs.”

