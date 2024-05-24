Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsLow CarbonNet ZeroTop Stories

UK eyes waste incineration in Emissions Trading Scheme

The UK ETS Authority seeks feedback on including energy from waste and waste incineration in the emissions trading scheme starting 2026
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/24/2024 4:46 AM
0 0
0
US sees decline in waste-to-energy capacity since 1994
A waste-to-energy facility. Image: Shutterstock
0
Shares

The UK Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS) Authority is inviting feedback on plans to expand the scheme to cover energy from waste and waste incineration.

The consultation aims to provide detailed information and gather input on the inclusion of waste incineration and energy from waste in the UK ETS starting in 2026 for the Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) period, with full surrender obligations beginning in 2028.

The authority seeks views on several aspects of the proposed expansion, including the scope of the scheme, requirements for operators, monitoring and reporting protocols and the potential impacts and risks.

These risks include waste diversion to landfill and export, pathways for customer decarbonisation, cost implications for customers and equality considerations.

The consultation also addresses how the UK ETS cap should be adjusted for waste and how the scheme could incentivise investment in heat networks.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.