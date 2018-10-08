US awards $28m to prevent cyber-attacks on energy infrastructure

The US Government is awarding up to $28 million (£21m) to support projects that can help fight cyber-attacks on the nation’s energy infrastructure.

It will support the research, development and demonstration of next generation tools and technologies to improve the cybersecurity and resilience of the electricity grid.

The research partnerships will pursue innovative approaches such as redesigning the current architecture that exposes the energy grid to cyber threats so they can be prevented, detected and mitigated.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry said: “Protecting the nation’s energy delivery systems from cyber threats is a top priority. These awards will spur the next level of innovation needed to advance cyber resilience, ensuring that the nation’s critical energy infrastructure can withstand potential cyber attacks while also keeping the lights on.”