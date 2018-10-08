Views sought on £40m thermal hydraulic research and testing facility

A consultation seeking views on plans to build a £40 million national thermal hydraulic research and testing facility in Wales has been launched.

The purpose of the facility, part of the Nuclear Innovation Programme, is to position the UK to take advantage of nuclear fission new build, small modular reactor deployment and advanced modular reactor development.

It also aims to enable the UK to contribute more effectively to the next generation of fission reactors and enable the supply chain to benefit from the worldwide increase in nuclear new build.

The UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) has been commissioned by BEIS and the Welsh Government to consult with industry and research communities to develop the outline design, delivery and future operational plans of such a facility.

To obtain the broadest input, UKAEA is working with partners including National Nuclear Laboratory and Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre to host a series of workshops in November.