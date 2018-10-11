Solo Energy hires new Chair to make Virtual Power Plant a reality

Solo Energy has appointed renewable industry expert Julia Lynch Williams as its new Chair.

The former Managing Director of RWE innogy will provide commercial and board level support as the business develops its Virtual Power Plant model, which aims to install batteries and vehicle-to-grid chargers into homes and businesses at no cost, to provide much-needed flexible capacity to the grid.

She will also help to develop investor relations and advise on commercial strategies, using 30 years’ board-level experience of working in energy retail markets and contributing to government policy.

Ms Lynch Williams said: “I’m delighted to join Solo Energy and help bring its virtual energy network model to fruition. The team has a strong vision for the future, backed by a powerful business model.

“It will ultimately empower people to take control of their personal energy management, making it completely transparent to the consumer and putting them in control of their energy usage.”